Distinguished Educator
Cassandra Mosley
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Business education teacher Cassandra Mosley received the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator award Dec. 5, 2022.
The award goes to teachers who pass six or more NGPF Certification Courses. Each certification course is ten hours, including the certification exam.
Mosley has completed the following seven NGPF certification courses: Credit, Taxes, Career, Banking and Budgeting, Consumer Skills, Psychology of Money, and Cryptocurrency Basics.
Jacksonville State University
Dean's List
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Thomas Gage Edmondson of Moultrie, Ga., has been named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance over the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
University of North Georgia
President's Honor Roll
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
• Meghan Barwick of Coolidge earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
• Jordan Yates of Moultrie earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
• Brittany Beckwith of Ochlocknee earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
• Marcus Smith of Ochlocknee earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
Dean's List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Osmarie Tolentino-Deleon of Ochlocknee made the fall 2022 Dean's List at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
