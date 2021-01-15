Troy University

Provost’s List

TROY, Ala. — Janiah Ellis of Moultrie, Ga., has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Jacksonville State

Honor’s List

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Nearly 30 percent of Jacksonville State University's undergraduates made the Honor's List for their outstanding academic performance during the Fall 2020 semester, despite the struggles of studying during a global pandemic.

Elijah Massey of Moultrie was named to the Dean's List, where he is majoring in music.

To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.

Mercer University

President’s and Dean’s lists

MACON, Ga. — Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.

Moultrie students named to the lists include:

• Victoria Cordista, senior, School of Engineering, President's List.

• Hannah Dunn, junior, Georgia Baptist College of Nursing, President's List.

• Vanae Hatcher, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.

• Sonny Patel, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List.

 

