Kennesaw State University
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
The President’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the Moultrie area:
• Kevin Ramirez of Moultrie.
• William Whitaker of Moultrie.
• Caitlyn David of Moultrie.
• Nathan Corley of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,300 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
The Dean’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the Moultrie area:
• Brett Carden of Meigs.
• Julia Tucker of Moultrie.
• Joseph Aguero of Moultrie.
• Cynthia Quiroz of Moultrie.
• Olena Maisonneuve of Moultrie.
• Gavin Patel of Moultrie.
• Wesley Alvis of Moultrie.
• Caleb Chitty of Moultrie.
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List
MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Moultrie-area students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
• Grant Lloyd of Doerun.
• Michael Bracht of Moultrie.
• Alexis Hinson of Moultrie.
University of North Georgia
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2021.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Moultrie-area students who made the Dean’s List included:
• Andrea Gaines of Hartsfield.
• Marcus Smith of Ochlocknee.
Georgia College
Graduates
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College president Cathy Cox has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2021. Among them were Moultrie-area residents:
• Donald Paulk of Doerun.
• William Mobley of Moultrie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.