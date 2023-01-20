Kennesaw State University
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from the Moultrie area who earned President's List honors are:
• Julia Tucker of Moultrie, majoring in Accounting.
• Nathan Corley of Moultrie, majoring in Civil Engineering.
• John Jarvis of Moultrie, majoring in Health & Physical Education.
• William Whitaker of Moultrie, majoring in Music.
• Caitlyn David of Moultrie, majoring in Digital Animation.
• Maci DeMott of Hartsfield, majoring in Psychology.
• Lilla Craft of Moultrie, majoring in Public Relations-Interest.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University's Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from the Moultrie area who earned Dean's List honors are:
• Camille Singletary of Moultrie, majoring in Management-Interest.
• Kael Anderson of Pavo, majoring in Computer Science.
• German Llamas of Moultrie, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering.
• Kendall Alligood of Ochlocknee, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest.
• Destiny Avery of Moultrie, majoring in Music Education.
• Joseph Aguero of Moultrie, majoring in Cybersecurity.
• Caleb Chitty of Moultrie, majoring in Cybersecurity.
• Alexandria Eubanks of Doerun, majoring in English Education.
• Carson Hoes of Moultrie, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest.
Georgia College & State University
Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Emily Hobbs of Ochlocknee, Ga., made the Dean's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Shawn Connell of Moultrie has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Amanda Gay of Moultrie has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
