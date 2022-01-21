University of North Georgia
Graduates
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the fall 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. The graduates included:
• Thomas Holman of Moultrie, Ga., with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
• Geoffrey Zeigler of Moultrie, Ga., with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Andrea Gaines of Hartsfield, Ga., cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Mercer University
President’s List
MACON, Ga. (January 19, 2022) – Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Victoria Cordista, a senior in the School of Engineering, was named to the President's List. Cordista is a native of Moultrie, Ga.
Wheaton College
Dean’s List
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Bailey Noah of Ochlocknee, Ga., was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
The Citadel
Dean’s List
CHARLESTON, SC — Neal Aldavera of Sale City, Georgia, is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.
Jacksonville State University
Dean’s List
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Elijah Curtis Massey of Moultrie, GA, has been named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance over the Fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
