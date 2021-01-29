Kennesaw State University
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students on the list include Cynthia Quiroz, Julia Tucker, Jennifer Perez of Moultrie, Kevin Ramirez of Moultrie, Andy Zhang of Moultrie and Joseph Aguero, all of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,000 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Local students on the list include Ava Mercer of Moultrie, Gavin Patel of Moultrie, Fernando Ramirez of Omega, Kahmin Keller of Moultrie, Rachel Sasine of Moultrie, Catherine Wells of Moultrie and Ashlyn Hamilton of Moultrie.
Mercer University
Dean’s List
MACON, Ga. — Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Among those named to the Dean's List was Vanae Hatcher from Moultrie, Georgia, a senior attending the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
LaGrange College
VPAA’s List
LAGRANGE, Ga. — John Keith of Moultrie, Ga., was recently named to the LaGrange College Fall Semester Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.