James Madison University
President’s List
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Moultrie resident Abigale White has been named to the President's List at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who earn president's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. White is working toward a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Georgia State University
President’s List
ATLANTA — Jeffrey Carnes of Moultrie has been named to the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Wendy Velazquez of Moultrie was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
