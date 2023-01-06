Piedmont University
Dean’s Scholar
DEMOREST, Ga. — Margaret Bishop of Moultrie, Ga., has been named a Piedmont University Dean's Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean's Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA.
Dean’s List
DEMOREST, Ga. — Kilby Hunnicutt, of Moultrie, Ga., was among nearly 300 Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Troy University
Provost’s List
TROY, Ala. — Kearstan Walters of Moultrie, Ga., has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
