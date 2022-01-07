Georgia Southwestern State University
Graduates
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following area residents were among nearly 500 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, Dec. 17, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Greg Long of Pavo earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
• Amanda Powell of Doerun earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
• Amber Moore of Moultrie earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts summa cum laude.
• Joshua Morgan of Moultrie earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.
• Chamagne DeSalvo of Moultrie earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA).
• Jasmine Folsom of Moultrie earned a master’s degree in elementary education.
• Christopher Jacobs of Moultrie earned a master’s degree in special education.
• Tatum Shivers of Moultrie earned a master’s degree in special education.
• Christian Crosby of Moultrie earned a specialist degree in elementary education.
• Hunter Green of Omega earned a specialist degree in elementary education.
• Kasey Slappey of Doerun earned a specialist degree in elementary education.
President’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — Savannah Mothershed, a resident of Moultrie, made the Fall 2021 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Amber Boyd of Moultrie.
• Ragen Bozeman of Omega.
• Abbie Bustle of Coolidge.
• Andrew Eunice of Moultrie.
• Hannah Stevens of Norman Park.
• Jaiden Thompson of Doerun.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Academic Achievement
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Fall 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Austin Garcia of Moultrie.
• Amber Moore of Moultrie.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
