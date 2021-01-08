University of North Georgia
Graduation
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6 in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Jennifer Shoup of Ochlocknee, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science - Criminal Justice with Forensics Concentration.
Piedmont College
Dean’s List
DEMOREST, Ga. — Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie, Ga., has been named to the Piedmont College Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Dean's List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.