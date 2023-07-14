Georgia Southwestern State University
Graduates
AMERICUS — The following area residents were among 230 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Abbie Bustle of Coolidge earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education summa cum laude.
• Hannah Stevens of Norman Park earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education cum laude.
• Amber Boyd of Moultrie earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education cum laude.
• Savannah Mothershed of Moultrie earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education cum laude.
230 students graduated across two ceremonies. The commencement speaker was Scott Steiner, president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System.
Georgia Connections Academy
Graduate
MOULTRIE — Aiden Kelly of Moultrie graduated from Georgia Connections Academy during a live event at Gas South Arena in Duluth. The 494-student class eagerly moved their tassels from right to left as family and friends cheered them on; and their accomplishments, resilience, determination and hope were celebrated.
Georgia Connections Academy is a full-time, tuition-free, online school for K-12 students throughout Georgia.
Georgia Institute of Technology
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Lily Ren of Moultrie.
• Edward Hamilton of Norman Park.
• Slater Stringer of Moultrie.
Christ Theological Seminary
Doctorate of Christian Ministry
MOULTRIE — The Right Rev. Dr. Vincent E. Jordan, senior pastor of Willow Grove Word of Faith Church in Moultrie, received his Doctor of Christian Ministry degree from Christ Theological Seminary May 27, 2023.
Jordan grew up in New York and New Jersey but moved to Albany, Ga., in June 2005. He became senior pastor of Willow Grove Word of Faith Church in January 2020.
He is married to Brittney Jordan and is the father of five and grandfather of two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.