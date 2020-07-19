Air National Guard
Officer Training School
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Moultrie native Chris West recently graduated from Air Force Officer Training School.
West serves with the 116th Air Control Wing of Georgia's Air National Guard.
He is an attorney in Thomasville, Ga. He also serves on the State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party.
West and his wife Jenny have three children and reside in Thomasville.
LaGrange College
Graduation
LaGRANGE, Ga. — The following Moultrie-area students recently earned degrees from LaGrange College:
• Daniel Glenn Brinson, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
• Lance Miller Shealy, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Kayla Elizabeth Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
