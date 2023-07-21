Sale City cook honored by Just A Pinch Recipes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Janette Suber’s recipe for “Chicken Salad Waldorf Wannabe” recently won a Blue Ribbon from Just A Pinch Recipes.
Just A Pinch, founded in 2010, claims the largest and fastest-growing repository of user-posted recipes by home cooks on the internet.
Suber’s chicken salad was tested by the Just A Pinch Test Kitchen, who called it “creamy and chunky but light and refreshing.”
“The mayonnaise blends the salad together by making it creamy and enhancing the flavors of the ingredients,” the test cooks said in a press release. “There are savory chunks of chicken, the satisfying crunch of walnuts, and bursts of sweetness thanks to the grapes and apples.”
View the recipe at justapinch.com/r/cajuu.
Delgado earns J.D. degree from Georgia State University
ATLANTA — Karina Delgado of Omega earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Georgia State University's College of Law at the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester.
The university conferred degrees to more than 190 students during the College of Law's hooding ceremony on May 12, 2023, at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.