President’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Among those recognized were the following Moultrie-area students:

• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.

• Ragan Harden of Doerun.

• Aaron Long of Moultrie.

• Gabrielle Melnick of Ochlocknee.

• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.

• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.

Dean’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the list include:

• Mary Bazal of Moultrie. 

• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park. 

• Damian Damian of Omega. 

• Bralie Dent of Moultrie. 

• Ethan Hopper of Ochlocknee.

 • Nea McLemore of Moultrie. 

• Jacie Middlebrooks of Moultrie. 

• Beylee Roberts of Moultrie. 

• Casey Stocker of Pavo.

• Robinson Wallace of Moultrie. 

• Jaylee Williams of Moultrie. 

• Madison Willis of Moultrie.

