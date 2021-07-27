Georgia Southern University
President’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Among those recognized were the following Moultrie-area students:
• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.
• Ragan Harden of Doerun.
• Aaron Long of Moultrie.
• Gabrielle Melnick of Ochlocknee.
• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.
• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.
Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
• Mary Bazal of Moultrie.
• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park.
• Damian Damian of Omega.
• Bralie Dent of Moultrie.
• Ethan Hopper of Ochlocknee.
• Nea McLemore of Moultrie.
• Jacie Middlebrooks of Moultrie.
• Beylee Roberts of Moultrie.
• Casey Stocker of Pavo.
• Robinson Wallace of Moultrie.
• Jaylee Williams of Moultrie.
• Madison Willis of Moultrie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.