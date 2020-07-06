Kennesaw State

Graduation

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester.

Moultrie-area students among the graduates included:

• Charles English of Hartsfield, Certificate in Music & Entertainment.

• Madeline Kline of Moultrie, BS in Psychology.

• Carson Radney of Moultrie, BS in Public Relations.

Pensacola Christian College

Dean’s List

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Katie Gallagher of Moultrie was named to the Dean's List by Pensacola Christian College President Troy Shoemaker for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

 

