Kennesaw State
Graduation
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester.
Moultrie-area students among the graduates included:
• Charles English of Hartsfield, Certificate in Music & Entertainment.
• Madeline Kline of Moultrie, BS in Psychology.
• Carson Radney of Moultrie, BS in Public Relations.
Pensacola Christian College
Dean’s List
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Katie Gallagher of Moultrie was named to the Dean's List by Pensacola Christian College President Troy Shoemaker for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
