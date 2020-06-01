Georgia Southwestern

Graduation

AMERICUS, Ga. — The following area residents were among approximately 258 students who graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 15.

• Christian Crosby of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science in elementary education summa cum laude.

• Jasmine Folsom of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science in elementary education magna cum laude.

• Nova Renteria of Omega, Bachelor of Science in elementary education magna cum laude.

• Daniel Contreras-Gallardo of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science in information technology cum laude.

• Cheney Bryant of Coolidge, Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

• Melinda Sanderson of Moultrie, master's degree in nursing.

• Mary Beard of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

President’s List

AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2020 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

• Christian Crosby of Moultrie.

• Jasmine Folsom of Moultrie.

• Amber Moore of Moultrie.

• Jayden Paulk of Ocilla.

• Ambria Poole of Doerun.

• Nova Renteria of Omega.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Dean’s List

AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

• Daniel Contreras-Gallardo of Moultrie.

• Meg Croft of Moultrie.

• Savanna Hufstetler of Moultrie.

• Hannah Jordan of Omega.

• Emily McCracken of Meigs.

• Jamie Morgan of Moultrie.

• Laura Murphy of Moultrie.

• Jaycee Perry of Norman Park.

• Jaiden Thompson of Doerun.

• Kathryn Wynn of Moultrie.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Academic Achievement

AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

• Mary Beard of Moultrie.

• Victarie Walker of Moultrie.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

 

