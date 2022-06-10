University of Alabama
Graduation
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Isabella Underwood of Moultrie, Ga., has received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.
The university awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8.
Georgia College
President’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Kylie Stone of Norman Park, Ga., and Joslyn Reyes of Omega, Ga., made the President's List at Georgia College.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Katelyn Hobbs of Ochlocknee, Ga., and R. Viohl of Moultrie, Ga., made the Dean's List at Georgia College.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Jacksonville State University
Graduation
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — More than 800 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's Spring 2022 commencement on May 6, including Elijah C. Massey of Moultrie, Ga., and Tiffanie Young of Norman Park, Ga.
University of Central Arkansas
Dean’s List
CONWAY, Ark. — Richard J. Pearson of Moultrie, Ga., was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at the University of Central Arkansas.
Pearson was among more than 1,300 students named to the spring 2022 Dean's List.
Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.
Thomas University
Honors lists
The following full-time Thomas University undergraduate students from Moultrie are recognized for achieving academic success during spring semester 2022:
• Jennifer Campos-Alvarado, Dean's List.
• Haley DeMott, President's List.
• Jaycee V. Mainor, Dean's List.
• Sharon Pridgen, President's List.
• Owen Taylor, Dean's List.
President’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Mississippi College
Scouts
CLINTON, Miss. — Mississippi College's student recruiting organization, Scouts, has announced its selections for the 2022-23 academic year. This year's group includes Mary Grace Powers of Moultrie.
Each year, students apply through the Office of Admissions to serve as Scouts where they will give campus tours, assist with recruiting events, and connect with prospective students.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more than three dozen countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.