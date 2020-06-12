University of Alabama
Graduation
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring.
Among the graduates was Tayler Page of Moultrie, GA, who received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Jacksonville State
President’s List
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Elijah Massey of Moultrie was named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Deans' List of their respective schools.
ABAC
Stallion Society
TIFTON, Ga. — Abbi Ladson from Moultrie has been selected to serve as a member of the Stallion Society at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Ladson is a nursing major at ABAC.
Stallion Society leaders welcome and aid incoming students at orientation as students transition to college. Members of the Stallion Society, after an application and interview process, are chosen for their enthusiasm, leadership ability, and academic standing.
ABAC fall semester classes begin Aug. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.