Georgia College & State University
Graduate
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Laura Calloway of Moultrie recently graduated from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.
Georgia College & State University is the state's designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society, according to a press releasef rom the university.
Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Emily Hobbs of Ochlocknee, Ga., made the 2023 Spring Semester Dean's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.
Georgia State University
President’s List
ATLANTA — Mary Willis of Pavo has been named to the President's List for the Spring 2023 semester at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA —Three Moultrie-area students were among those named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Georgia State University.
Those students were Shawn Diaz of Coolidge, Lincoln Kinsey of Norman Park and Marlen Mendez of Sale City.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
