University of Delaware
Dean’s List
NEWARK, Del. — Mauri Leroux of Moultrie has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.
To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Kennesaw State University
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from the Moultrie area earning President’s List honors are:
• Julia Tucker of Moultrie, majoring in Accounting.
• Kevin Ramirez of Moultrie, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech.
• Bowen Aguero of Moultrie, majoring in Cybersecurity.
• Noah Whitaker of Moultrie, majoring in Music.
• Caitlyn David of Moultrie, majoring in Digital Animation.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors.
Students from the Moultrie area on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are:
• Fernando Ramirez of Omega, majoring in Construction Management.
• Cynthia Quiroz of Moultrie, majoring in Marketing.
• Jennifer Perez of Moultrie, majoring in Architecture.
• Gavin Baker of Norman Park, majoring in Biology.
• Eknadia McIntyre of Moultrie, majoring in Nursing-Interest.
• Nathan Corley of Moultrie, majoring in Civil Engineering.
• Samantha Salazar-Perez of Berlin, majoring in Architecture.
• Alex Eubanks of Doerun, majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest.
• Camille Singletary of Moultrie, majoring in Management-Interest.
• Kael Anderson of Pavo, majoring in Computer Science.
• Caleb Chitty of Moultrie, majoring in Cybersecurity.
Georgia State University
Graduate
ATLANTA, GA (06/14/2022)-- Alexis Walker of Omega earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Special Education, with a minor in Urban Education from Georgia State University during the spring 2022 semester.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral levels during the spring semester.
