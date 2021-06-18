PCOM Georgia
Graduation
SUWANEE, Ga. — Summer Leann Lindsey of Norman Park, Ga., was. among 83 students awarded the doctor of pharmacy degree from PCOM Georgia. The ceremony was held at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA., on May 27, 2021.
Lindsey is the daughter of Rena and Trey Lindsey. She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Valdosta State University in 2016. She is a part of the Rho Chi Honor Society at PCOM Georgia that represents the top 10% of the class.
Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit, accredited institution of higher education dedicated to the healthcare professions. The Suwanee, Ga., campus is affiliated with the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Georgia Tech
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — The following Moultrie students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Bryce Mathis of Moultrie.
• Slater Stringer of Moultrie.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Mercer University
Academic honors
MACON, Ga. — Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
• Faith Luke of Hartsfield, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
• Victoria Cordista of Moultrie, senior, School of Engineering, President's List.
• Hannah Dunn of Moultrie, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List.
• Vanae Hatcher of Moultrie, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
• Sonny Patel of Moultrie, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The university enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
Kennesaw State
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
• Cynthia Quiroz of Moultrie.
• Kevin Ramirez of Moultrie.
• Thomas Jones of Pavo.
• Andy Zhang of Moultrie.
• William Whitaker of Moultrie.
• Catherine Wells of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the Dean's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
• Julia Tucker of Moultrie.
• Jennifer Perez of Moultrie.
• Fernando Ramirez of Omega.
• Nathan Corley of Moultrie.
• John Jarvis of Moultrie.
• Selena Meza of Norman Park.
