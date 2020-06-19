Thomas University
The following Thomas University full-time undergraduate students from your area are recognized for achieving academic success during the Spring Semester 2020. President’s List students have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
• Kelli Norman, Dean's List, Hartsfield.
• Ashley Denton, President's List, Moultrie.
• Mary Matthews, President's List, Moultrie.
• Lexie McDaniel, Dean's List, Moultrie.
Kennesaw State
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local KSU students who earned this top academic achievement for spring include:
• Julia Tucker of Moultrie.
• Gabriel Medina of Doerun.
• Madeline Kline of Moultrie.
• Corbin Whittle of Ochlocknee.
• Selena Meza of Norman Park.
• Rachel Sasine of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University congratulates the 7,220 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List. Students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Area students on the Dean’s List include:
• Cynthia Quiroz of Moultrie.
• Mackenzie Powell of Moultrie .
• Parker Bullard of Moultrie.
• Josue Alba-Lopez of Ochlocknee.
• Kevin Ramirez of Moultrie.
• Latravious Thomas of Moultrie.
• Kaitlyn Mitchell of Pavo.
• Charles English of Hartsfield.
• Carson Radney of Moultrie.
• Andy Zhang of Moultrie.
