Georgia State University
Master’s degree
ATLANTA — Keontre Stubbs, of Moultrie, earned a Master of Science degree in Health Sciences with a concentration in Health Informatics from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Kennesaw State University
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area named to the President's List are:
• Cynthia Quiroz of Moultrie, majoring in Marketing.
• Julia Tucker of Moultrie, majoring in Accounting.
• Nathan Corley of Moultrie, majoring in Civil Engineering.
• William Whitaker of Moultrie, majoring in Music.
• Caitlyn David of Moultrie, majoring in Digital Animation.
• Maci DeMott of Hartsfield, majoring in Psychology.
• Lilla Craft of Moultrie, majoring in Public Relations-Interest.
Dean’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named more than 7,100 students to the University's Dean's List, recognizing academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from your area earning Dean's List honors are:
• Camille Singletary of Moultrie, majoring in Management-Interest.
• Jennifer Perez of Moultrie, majoring in Architecture.
• Cais Cook of Moultrie, majoring in Construction Management.
• Kael Anderson of Pavo, majoring in Computer Science.
• Kendall Alligood of Ochlocknee, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest.
• Zhania Brewer of Moultrie, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest.
• Eknadia McIntyre of Moultrie, majoring in Integrated Health Science.
• Destiny Avery of Moultrie, majoring in Music Education.
• Caleb Chitty of Moultrie, majoring in Cybersecurity.
• Alexandria Eubanks of Doerun, majoring in English Education.
• Jade Horne of Moultrie, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest.
• Wesley Alvis of Moultrie, majoring in Political Science.
