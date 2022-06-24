Georgia Institute of Technology
Graduate
ATLANTA — Bryce Mathis of Moultrie, Ga., has earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics with Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Mathis was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
James Madison University
Dean’s List
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Moultrie, Ga., resident Abigale White has been named to the Dean's List at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. White is majoring in biology.
Mercer University
Dean’s List
MACON, Ga. — Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Moultrie students on Mercer’s Dean’s List include Victoria Cordista, a senior in the School of Engineering, and Sonny Patel, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
National Society of High School Scholars
ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced student Carter Newman from Hartsfield, Ga., has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis on June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.