MACON/ATLANTA — Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer's four ceremonies were held virtually or rescheduled for later in the summer. The School of Medicine held a virtual commencement on May 2; the School of Law commencement will be held Aug. 7 in Macon; the Macon commencement will be held Aug. 8 in Hawkins Arena; and the Atlanta commencement will be held Aug. 9 at the Infinite Energy Center.
Local residents among the graduates include:
• Nicholas Cordista, School of Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering, of Moultrie.
• Sarah Godfrey, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science, of Moultrie.
• Daniel Champion, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science, of Pavo.
Honors lists
MACON, Ga. — Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Moultrie students on the lists include
• Victoria Cordista, junior, School of Engineering, President's List.
• Vanae Hatcher, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
• Sonny Patel, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List.
