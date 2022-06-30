Wheaton College

Dean’s List

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Bailey Noah of Ochlocknee was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.

To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Mercer University

Graduations

MACON/ATLANTA, Ga. — Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.

Among them was  Khusbu Piyush Patel of Moultrie, a student in the School of Medicine, who received a Master of Sciences degree in Preclinical Sciences.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you