Wheaton College
Dean’s List
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Bailey Noah of Ochlocknee was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Mercer University
Graduations
MACON/ATLANTA, Ga. — Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Among them was Khusbu Piyush Patel of Moultrie, a student in the School of Medicine, who received a Master of Sciences degree in Preclinical Sciences.
