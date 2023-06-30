Mercer University
Graduates
MACON and ATLANTA — Two Moultrie residents recently graduated from Mercer University.
Both Jeremy Paradice and Adam Webb graduated with Doctor of Medicine degrees from the Mercer School of Medicine.
Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
University of Mississippi
Graduate
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Victoria Barber, of Moultrie, is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2023.
Barber, who majored in Marketing, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
"Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future."
SkillsUSA
National championships
ATLANTA — A Doerun student was recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 21-22 in Atlanta.
Conner Mullen, a student at Worth County High School in Sylvester, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Welding Sculpture.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.
