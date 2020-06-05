Georgia Tech
Faculty Honors
ATLANTA — The following area students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Jordyn Jankiewicz of Ocilla.
• Michelle Zhang of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Bryce Mathis of Moultrie made the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Berry College
Dean’s List
ROME, Ga. — Kelsee Brady of Doerun was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Georgia State
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the Dean's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the Dean's List from Colquitt County include:
• Jeffrey Carnes of Moultrie.
• Alondra Hernandez Lopez of Moultrie.
• Hunter Meech of Moultrie.
• Jay Patel of Moultrie.
• Melina Phan of Hartsfield.
