Georgia Southwestern
Graduation
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following area residents were among 245 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, May 15, in Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Jonathan Morgan of Moultrie earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
• Laura Murphy of Moultrie earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education cum laude.
• Hannah Jordan of Omega earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education magna cum laude.
• Jaycee Perry of Norman Park earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education cum laude.
• Ambria Poole of Doerun earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education summa cum laude.
• Kelsey Jamerson of Moultrie earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.
Students in the College of Education and College of Nursing and Health Sciences walked in the 10 a.m. ceremony, while students in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business and Computing walked in the 2 p.m. ceremony. Nearly 250 students graduated across both ceremonies.
President’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2021 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Hannah Jordan of Omega.
• Amber Moore of Moultrie.
• Laura Murphy of Moultrie.
• Jaycee Perry of Norman Park.
• Ambria Poole of Doerun.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Ragen Bozeman of Omega.
• Meg Croft of Moultrie.
• Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge.
• Kari Hardigree of Ochlocknee.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Academic Achievement
AMERICUS, Ga. — Amanda Powell, a resident of Doerun, made the Spring 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Georgia College
Graduation
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021.
Local graduates include:
• Lucia Badillo of Moultrie.
• Mollie Brown of Moultrie.
• Jerusha Stacey of Ochlocknee.
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
President’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The following local students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the President’s List.
• Mollie Brown of Moultrie.
• R. Viohl of Moultrie.
• Joslyn Reyes of Omega.
Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The following local students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean’s List.
• Kylie Stone of Norman Park.
• Katelyn Hobbs of Ochlocknee.
• Randi Tapscott of Moultrie.
Georgia State University
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Georgia State University Dean’s List students from the Moultrie area include:
• Randy Bartolon-Barrios of Moultrie.
• Marcus Anderson of Moultrie.
• Hunter Meech of Moultrie.
• Jeffrey Carnes of Moultrie.
• Araceli Franco Urbina of Norman Park.
LaGrange College
Academic honors
LAGRANGE, Ga. — John Keith of Moultrie, Ga., was recently named to the LaGrange College Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List for the Spring semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.