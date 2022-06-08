University of Mississippi
Honor Roll
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Victoria Barber, of Moultrie, Ga., was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists.
Barber, majoring in Marketing, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Andrew College
President’s List
CUTHBERT, Ga. — Andrew College, Cuthbert, has announced that Jonathan Whatley of Moultrie, Ga., has qualified for the 2022 spring semester President's List. The list recognizes academic achievement during the term.
To qualify for the President's List, a student must be classified as a degree candidate and have attained a grade point average for the term of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale, with 12 college credit hours or more and no incomplete grades at the time the list is declared. To qualify for the Dean's list, students must have earned a 3.5 GPA or better on a 4.00 scale and maintained the same qualifications as the President's List achievers.
Tallahassee Community College
Honors lists
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Community College recently released its honors lists for Spring 2022. Two Moultrie-area students were recognized.
• Arielle Harden of Ochlocknee was named to Tallahassee Community College Spring 2022 President's List.
• Ellen Ladson of Moultrie was named to Tallahassee Community College Spring 2022 Dean's List.
Mississippi College
President’s List
CLINTON, Miss. — Mary Powers of Moultrie was named to the Spring 2022 President's List at Mississippi College.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Georgia State University
President’s List
ATLANTA — Alexis Walker of Omega was named to the spring 2022 semester President's List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Lincoln Kinsey of Norman Park and Mary Willis of Pavo were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean's List this semester.
