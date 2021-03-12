Georgia Southern University
President’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local students on the list include:
• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.
• Sunny Cannon of Moultrie.
• Nea McLemore of Moultrie.
• Gabrielle Melnick of Ochlocknee.
• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.
Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local students on the list include:
• Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.
• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park.
• Damian Damian of Omega.
• Ragan Harden of Doerun.
• John Johnson of Moultrie.
• Aaron Long of Moultrie.
• Thomas Martin of Norman Park.
• Jacie Middlebrooks of Moultrie.
• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.
• Esha Panchal of Moultrie.
• Casey Stocker of Pavo.
• Sydney Wheeler of Doerun.
