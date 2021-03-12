Georgia Southern University

President’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students on the list include:

• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.

• Sunny Cannon of Moultrie.

• Nea McLemore of Moultrie.

• Gabrielle Melnick of Ochlocknee.

• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.

Dean’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students on the list include:

• Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.

• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park.

• Damian Damian of Omega.

• Ragan Harden of Doerun.

• John Johnson of Moultrie.

• Aaron Long of Moultrie.

• Thomas Martin of Norman Park.

• Jacie Middlebrooks of Moultrie.

• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.

• Esha Panchal of Moultrie.

• Casey Stocker of Pavo.

• Sydney Wheeler of Doerun.

