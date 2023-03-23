Georgia Tech
Graduation
ATLANTA -- Chase Perry of Moultrie has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Perry was among approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16-17, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Faculty Honors
ATLANTA -- Edward Hamilton of Norman Park earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for both Summer 2022 and Fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.