National Society of Collegiate Scholars
Yanet Feria
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Yanet Feria of Moultrie, Ga., has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10 percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year, according to a press release from the organization. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
