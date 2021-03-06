University of the Cumberlands
Graduation
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Ja’kobe Shealey of Moultrie, Ga., earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science in Fall 2020 from the University of the Cumberlands.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Dean’s List
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Leila Fitchett, an Education undergraduate, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 semester.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.
