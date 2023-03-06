University of Mississippi

Dean’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Victoria Barber, of Moultrie, Ga., was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists.

Barber was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

