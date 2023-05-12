University of the Cumberlands
Graduation
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Morgan Taylor of Coolidge recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands.
More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university's Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.
Berry College
Dean’s List
ROME, Ga. — Two Moultrie-area students were named to the Dean’s List at Berry College.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Local honorees were Keith Scarbor of Omega and Nicole Swartzentruber of Moultrie.
