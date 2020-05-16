Georgia State

Graduation

ATLANTA — More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in the spring of 2020, and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6. 

Among the graduates were:

• Gabriel Mobley of Moultrie, College of Law, a Juris Doctor majoring in Law.

• Katherine Hanna of Moultrie, College of Education & Human Development, a Specialist In Education majoring in School Psychology.

Scholarships

Georgia’s Own Credit Union

ALBANY, Ga. — Georgia’s Own Credit Union, recognized as the second-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2020 recipients of its annual college scholarship program. After receiving applications from students at over 16 local high schools, 23 high-achieving seniors from the Albany area were chosen to receive $1,000 toward their college education.

Students were selected for the scholarships by a panel that took into consideration: academic record, financial need, school/community service and an essay. Including the $23,000 committed to this year’s recipients, Georgia’s Own has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarship grants to Albany students over the last 16 years.

Among the 12 recipients was Gavin Baker of Colquitt County High School.

