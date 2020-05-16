Georgia State
Graduation
ATLANTA — More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in the spring of 2020, and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6.
Among the graduates were:
• Gabriel Mobley of Moultrie, College of Law, a Juris Doctor majoring in Law.
• Katherine Hanna of Moultrie, College of Education & Human Development, a Specialist In Education majoring in School Psychology.
Scholarships
Georgia’s Own Credit Union
ALBANY, Ga. — Georgia’s Own Credit Union, recognized as the second-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2020 recipients of its annual college scholarship program. After receiving applications from students at over 16 local high schools, 23 high-achieving seniors from the Albany area were chosen to receive $1,000 toward their college education.
Students were selected for the scholarships by a panel that took into consideration: academic record, financial need, school/community service and an essay. Including the $23,000 committed to this year’s recipients, Georgia’s Own has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarship grants to Albany students over the last 16 years.
Among the 12 recipients was Gavin Baker of Colquitt County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.