University of North Georgia
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List: Carter West of Coolidge, Cheyenne Little of Coolidge, Jordan Yates of Moultrie and Madison Chapman of Moultrie.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Belmont University
Dean’s List
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mary Matthews of Moultrie qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 53 percent of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.