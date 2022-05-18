Piedmont University
Graduation
DEMOREST, Ga. — Taylor Jenkins of Ochlocknee, Ga., was among 381 students who graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.
Degrees being conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education.
Berry College
Grauation
ROME, Ga. — Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2022.
Kelsee Brady of Doerun, Ga., earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science.
University of North Georgia
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s List honorees included:
• Jordan Claire Yates of Moultrie.
• Makenna Grace Maroney of Ochlocknee.
• Cais Brodie Cook of Moultrie.
