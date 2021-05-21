Andrew College
Graduation
CUTHBERT, Ga. — Brandon Dempsey of Norman Park, Ga., graduated Saturday, May 1, during Andrew College's 167th Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony was held virtually this year. Dempsey graduated with an Associate of Science Degree.
Shorter University
Graduation
ROME, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter's Rome campus.
David Chris Miley, of Moultrie, Ga., is among those who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year. Miley earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Thomas University
Graduation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The following students from Colquitt County earned degrees from Thomas University and were recognized during commencement ceremonies on May 8. Students awarded bachelor’s degrees may earn the distinction of graduating Summa Cum Laude (3.9 Cumulative Grade Point Average or higher), Magna Cum Laude (3.7 GPA or higher) or Cum Laude (3.5 GPA or higher). Associate of Arts honor graduates are those students who graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher.
• Kelli Lee Norman of Hartsfield (Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Melanie Hope Davis of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice.
• Ashley Yelm Denton of Moultrie (Summa Cum Laude), Bachelor of Social Work.
• Melissa Ann Joy of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
• James Robert Smith of Moultrie (Magna Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice.
President’s and Dean’s lists
The following full-time Thomas University undergraduate students from Colquitt County are recognized for achieving academic success during Spring Semester 2021. President’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
• Melanie H. Davis of Moultrie, Dean's List.
• Ashley Denton of Moultrie, President's List.
• Casandra D. Ellis of Moultrie, President's List.
• James R. Smith of Moultrie, President's List.
• Owen Taylor of Moultrie, Dean's List.
• April Wilcox of Moultrie, Dean's List.
• Takerria Nicole Waters-Morris of Norman Park, Dean's List.
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named three local people to its Winter 2021 President’s List:
• Alexis Hinson of Moultrie.
• Dakota Henderson of Norman Park.
• Glinda Cannon of Doerun.
The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — ShanQuesha Madison of Moultrie has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 Dean's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Graduation
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Leila Fitchett of Moultrie is among 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, May 16, in Milwaukee.
She’s graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Education.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
