Georgia College
Graduation
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — William Price from Moultrie, Ga., graduated from Georgia College in Spring 2020 majoring in Music.
President’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The following local students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga.:
• R. Viohl of Moultrie.
• Randi Tapscott of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The following local students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga.:
• Mollie Brown of Moultrie.
• Kylie Stone of Norman Park.
• Joslyn Reyes of Omega.
Berry College
Graduation
ROME, Ga. — Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2020.
Kaitlynn Jones of Pavo, Ga., earned a BA degree in Political Science.
Tallahassee Community College
President’s List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Katelyn Hobbs of Ochlocknee was among more than 1,400 students who were named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
Piedmont College
Dean’s List
DEMOREST, Ga. —Johnny Goodwyn, of Moultrie, Ga, has been named to the Piedmont College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
