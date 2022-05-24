Thomas University
Graduation
The following students from Colquitt County earned degrees from Thomas University and were recognized during commencement ceremonies on May 7. Students awarded bachelor’s degrees may earn the distinction of graduating Summa Cum Laude (3.9 Cumulative Grade Point Average or higher), Magna Cum Laude (3.7 GPA or higher) or Cum Laude (3.5 GPA or higher). Associate of Arts honor graduates are those students who graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher.
Doerun
• Erica Lanette Martin, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice.
Moultrie
• Haley Nicole DeMott, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education.
• Casandra Ellis, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude.
• Lark Andersen Krizan, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
• Taylor Nicole Mock, Bachelor of Social Work.
• Sharon Denise Pridgen, Bachelor of Social Work.
• April James Wilcox, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
University of Mississippi
Graduation
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Olivia Isaacs, of Moultrie, Ga., is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022.
Isaacs, who majored in Integrated Marketing Communications, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The university-wide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7, in the Grove.
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. —- Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced two local students were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List: Michael Bracht and Remington Gibbs, both of Moultrie.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
University of North Georgia
President’s Honor Roll
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recently recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester.
Among them were Betzaida Romulo of Moultrie and Marcus Smith of Ochlocknee, both of whom were placed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.
Belmont University
Dean’s List
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mary Matthews of Moultrie qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 45 percent of Belmont’s 6,792 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.