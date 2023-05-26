Georgia Southwestern
Award
AMERICUS, Ga. — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Nicholas Grave De Paralta of Coolidge, Ga., was recognized for Excellence in Exercise Science at GSW's 2023 Student Recognition Ceremony on May 2 in the Storm Dome.
This award recognizes students who excel through outstanding academic performance and involvement in activities such as volunteer work in the community and athletics during their time at GSW.
President’s list
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following Moultrie-area residents made the Spring 2023 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement:
- Amber Boyd of Moultrie.
- Abbie Bustle of Coolidge.
- Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge.
- Brooklyn Massey of Norman Park.
- Savannah Mothershed of Moultrie.
- Hannah Stevens of Norman Park.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following Moultrie-area residents made the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement:
- Kari Hardigree of Ochlocknee, Ga.
- Amna Mohammad of Leesburg, Ga.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Thomas University
Graduates
THOMASVILLE — Six Moultrie residents recently graduated from Thomas University:
- David James Windon, Master of Arts in Teaching, Pedagogy.
- Jaycee Vernell Mainor, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
- Alisha Kalleen Sloan, Master of Science, Nursing (MSN-Administration).
- Owen Reed Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude .
- Jennifer Campos Alvarado, Bachelor of Science, Nursing (RN-BSN), Magna Cum Laude.
- Kandice Spires Edgar, Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education (M.A.T.).
Troy University
Chancellor’s List
TROY, Ala. — Kearstan Walters of Moultrie has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Jacksonville State University
Dean’s List
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Thomas Gage Edmondson of Moultrie has been named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for his outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
Mississippi College
President’s List
CLINTON, Miss. — Mary Powers of Moultrie was named to the Spring 2023 President's List at Mississippi College.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
