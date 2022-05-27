Georgia Southern University
President’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students named to the President’s List included:
• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.
• Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.
• Jose Espino of Norman Park.
• Ragan Harden of Doerun.
• Jason Jacobs of Moultrie.
• John Johnson of Moultrie.
• Daren Kent of Moultrie.
• Aaron Long of Moultrie.
• Meredith Robbins of Moultrie.
• Beylee Roberts of Moultrie.
• Emily Siddell of Coolidge.
• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.
• Ryan Smith of Moultrie.
• Jaylee Williams of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the Dean’s List include:
• Dylan Dalton of Moultrie.
• Jabari Greene of Moultrie.
• Victoria Grim of Meigs.
• Thomas Martin of Norman Park.
• Jacie Middlebrooks of Moultrie.
• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.
• Lauren Perkins of Moultrie.
• Gabrielle Smith of Moultrie.
• Robinson Wallace of Moultrie.
Georgia Southwestern University
Graduation
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following area residents were among nearly 300 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 13, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Meg Croft of Moultrie, Ga., earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science magna cum laude.
• Jaiden Thompson of Doerun, Ga., earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing magna cum laude.
• Ragen Bozeman of Omega, Ga., earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education cum laude.
• Courtney Oakes of Doerun, Ga. earned a master’s degree in nursing.
President’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2022 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Amber Boyd of Moultrie.
• Ragen Bozeman of Omega.
• Abbie Bustle of Coolidge.
• Meg Croft of Moultrie.
• Andrew Eunice of Moultrie.
• Hannah Stevens of Norman Park.
• Jaiden Thompson of Doerun, Ga.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge.
• Savannah Mothershed of Moultrie.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Academic Achievement List
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Spring 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Austin Garcia of Moultrie.
• Gracie Segers of Norman Park.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
