‘Angelic Ministry’
Moultrie native's book published
PUEBLO, Colo. — Moultrie native Mary Joyce Lott recently announced the publication of her book, “Angelic Ministry.”
The book on the study of angels is based on biblical scriptures and her own experiences, she said in a press release. “Angelic Ministry” is published by Christian Faith Publishing and can be purchased from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Lott attended Moultrie High School, Albany Technical College and Pueblo Community College in Colorado, where she now resides.
Union University
President’s List
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three hundred forty-three students have been named to the Union University President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Among them is Mary Grace Powers of Moultrie.
LaGrange College
Graduation
LAGRANGE, Ga. — John Keith of Moultrie, Ga., graduated from LaGrange College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Sports Management.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is a four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Jacksonville State University
President’s List
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Elijah Massey of Moultrie was named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean’s List of their respective schools.
University of North Georgia
Graduation
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the spring 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than 1,100 participated in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies resembled a mix of traditional elements and socially distant protocols.
Madison Chapman of Moultrie, GA, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science - Nursing.
Piedmont University
Dean’s List
DEMOREST, Ga. — Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie, Ga., has been named to the Piedmont University Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
