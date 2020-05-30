University of Mississippi
Honor Roll
OXFORD, Miss — Victoria Lynne Barber, of Moultrie, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Barber was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Columbus State
President’s list
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Destinee Walker, a Management major from Moultrie, was recently recognized on Columbus State University’s Spring 2020 President’s List.
The President’s List represents the pinnacle of academic achievement at CSU, recognizing students who have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.80 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
Dean’s List
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Abriana Stancil, a Psychology major from Moultrie, has been recognized on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Columbus State University.
The Dean’s List represents an elite group of Columbus State University students who have excelled in the classroom by earning at least a 3.60 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
Georgia Tech
Graduation
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1.
Among the graduates were:
• Thomas James of Moultrie: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
• Jacob Hancock of Ochlocknee: Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
• Quinton Pitts of Moultrie: Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.
• Courtney Terrell of Moultrie: Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
North Georgia
President’s Honor Roll
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll:
• Caitlin West of Coolidge.
• Celia Smith of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2020.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
• Andrea Gaines of Hartsfield.
• Cheyenne Little of Coolidge.
