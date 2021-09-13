Kennesaw State
President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Joseph Aguero of Moultrie was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List in recognition of academic achievement for the Summer 2021 semester.
A cybersecurity major, Aguero was among nearly 900 undergraduate students named to the Summer 2021 President's List. To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
Reinhardt University
Dean’s List
WALESKA, Ga. — Nicholas F. Jarvis of Moultrie was named to Reinhardt University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GP, with no grade less than a B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.