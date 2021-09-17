Georgia State University
President’s List
ATLANTA — Lincoln Kinsey of Norman Park was named to the President's List at Georgia State University for the summer 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Crystal Garcia of Moultrie was named to the summer 2021 Dean's List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
SNHU
President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated two area students for being named to the Summer 2021 President’s List:
• Grant Lloyd of Doerun.
• Alexis Hinson of Moultrie.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
The Citadel
Gold Star
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Neal Aldavera of Sale City, Georgia, is one of the nearly 550 cadets and students recognized with gold stars for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
