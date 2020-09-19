Valdosta State University
Graduates
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2020. Among them are the following Moultrie-area students:
• Amy Bennett of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
• Katherine Cato of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
• Tyler Demott of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
• Jeanie Hall of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Wandell Hargraves of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education.
• Michael Hayes of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
• Ivan Martinez of Moultrie earned the Master of Business Administration.
• Jaciel Martinez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
• Fernando Miranda of Moultrie earned the Master of Business Administration.
• Jonathan Stewart of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Tristen Tiller of Sale City earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Carlene Viohl of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Georgia Southern University
President's List
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.
• Sunny Cannon of Moultrie.
• Morgan Croft of Moultrie.
• Chloe Jennings of Moultrie.
• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.
• Brianna Newton of Moultrie.
• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.
Dean's List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park.
• Emily Curry of Pavo.
• Dylan Dalton of Moultrie.
• Damian Damian of Omega.
• Nea McLemore of Moultrie.
• Aja McLemore of Moultrie.
• Kameron Swain of Omega.
• Clara Vines of Moultrie.
• Emma Whatley of Moultrie.
• Sydney Wheeler of Doerun.
• Joshua Young of Hartsfield.
