Valdosta State University

Graduates

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2020. Among them are the following Moultrie-area students:

• Amy Bennett of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.

• Katherine Cato of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.

• Tyler Demott of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

• Jeanie Hall of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.

• Wandell Hargraves of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education.

• Michael Hayes of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

• Ivan Martinez of Moultrie earned the Master of Business Administration.

• Jaciel Martinez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

• Fernando Miranda of Moultrie earned the Master of Business Administration.

• Jonathan Stewart of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

• Tristen Tiller of Sale City earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

• Carlene Viohl of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Georgia Southern University

President's List

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the list include:

• Kealie Bennett of Pavo.

• Sunny Cannon of Moultrie.

• Morgan Croft of Moultrie.

• Chloe Jennings of Moultrie.

• Madison Montgomery of Norman Park.

• Brianna Newton of Moultrie.

• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.

Dean's List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the list include:

• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park.

• Emily Curry of Pavo.

• Dylan Dalton of Moultrie.

• Damian Damian of Omega.

• Nea McLemore of Moultrie.

• Aja McLemore of Moultrie.

• Kameron Swain of Omega.

• Clara Vines of Moultrie.

• Emma Whatley of Moultrie.

• Sydney Wheeler of Doerun.

• Joshua Young of Hartsfield.

