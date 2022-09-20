Southern New Hampshire University

President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has announced two local students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List:

• Kevin Marchant of Leesburg.

• Michale Bracht of Moultrie.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

