Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has announced two local students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List:
• Kevin Marchant of Leesburg.
• Michale Bracht of Moultrie.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
